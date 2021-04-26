Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Olo Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of OLO in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst B. Suri forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get OLO alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

OLO stock opened at $29.43 on Monday. OLO has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.