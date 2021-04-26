Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter.
Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$51.25 million during the quarter.
