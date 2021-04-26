Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tenet Healthcare Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on THC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.58.

Shares of THC stock opened at $55.70 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.46, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $6,754,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock worth $151,959,533. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

