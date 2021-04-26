Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April, 26th (ACAC, ACVA, AFL, ALHC, ASPN, BCYC, BE, BLDP, BSPE, BWAY)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, April 26th:

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA). JMP Securities issued a market outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA). They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC). They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC). They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC). They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC). They issued a market outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD). They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSPE). They issued a buy rating and a $14.75 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT). They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT). They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO). The firm issued a hold rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN). The firm issued a market outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN). They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN). They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN). They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN). They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY). They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY). They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY). They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY). They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY). They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN). They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH). They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO). They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX). SVB Leerink LLC issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX). They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX). They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL). They issued an underweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI). They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU). They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ). They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC). They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX). They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX). They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC started coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX). SVB Leerink LLC issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET). They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE). They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK). They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK). SVB Leerink LLC issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM). They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP). Canaccord Genuity issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ranpak (NYSE:PACK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX). They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG). They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE). They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN). They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT). Raymond James issued an outperform rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR). The firm issued a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR). They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR). They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX). Dawson James issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP). They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP). They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX). They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Nomura started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.20 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR). They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR). Bank of America Co. issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO). They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO). They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING). They issued an overweight rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.60 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Acies Acquisition Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acies Acquisition Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.