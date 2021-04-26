Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April, 26th (ACAC, ACVA, AFL, ALHC, ASPN, BCYC, BE, BLDP, BSPE, BWAY)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, April 26th:

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of. JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA). JMP Securities issued a market outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA). They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC). They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC). They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC). They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC). They issued a market outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD). They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSPE). They issued a buy rating and a $14.75 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT). They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT). They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO). The firm issued a hold rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN). The firm issued a market outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN). They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN). They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN). They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN). They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY). They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY). They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY). They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY). They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY). They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN). They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH). They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO). They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX). SVB Leerink LLC issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX). They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX). They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL). They issued an underweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI). They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU). They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ). They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC). They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX). They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX). They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC started coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX). SVB Leerink LLC issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET). They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE). They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK). They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK). SVB Leerink LLC issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM). They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP). Canaccord Genuity issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ranpak (NYSE:PACK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX). They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG). They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE). They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN). They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT). Raymond James issued an outperform rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR). The firm issued a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR). They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR). They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX). Dawson James issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP). They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP). They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX). They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Nomura started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.20 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR). They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR). Bank of America Co. issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO). They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO). They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING). They issued an overweight rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.60 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

