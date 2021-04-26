Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April, 26th (ACHL, BZLYF, CASI, COMP, COUR, CVAC, DOOO, EM, FUTU, HCXLF)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, April 26th:

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL). They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL). They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL). The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). They issued a buy rating and a $3.80 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP). Loop Capital issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP). They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP). They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR). They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC). Guggenheim issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO). Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:EM). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $13.90 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Danske began coverage on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT). BTIG Research issued a neutral rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT). BTIG Research issued a buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC). They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC). They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Cowen Inc assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of View (NASDAQ:VIEW). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC initiated coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Commerzbank AG started coverage on shares of Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSF). Commerzbank AG issued a buy rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc assumed coverage on shares of Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

CIBC initiated coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

