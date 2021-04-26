Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April, 26th (ACHL, BZLYF, CASI, COMP, COUR, CVAC, DOOO, EM, FUTU, HCXLF)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, April 26th:

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL). They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL). They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL). They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL). The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). They issued a buy rating and a $3.80 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP). Loop Capital issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP). They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP). They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR). They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC). Guggenheim issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO). Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:EM). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $13.90 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Danske began coverage on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT). BTIG Research issued a neutral rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT). BTIG Research issued a buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC). They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC). They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Cowen Inc assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of View (NASDAQ:VIEW). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC initiated coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Commerzbank AG started coverage on shares of Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSF). Commerzbank AG issued a buy rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc assumed coverage on shares of Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

CIBC initiated coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.