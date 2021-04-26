Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ASML Holding’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ASML in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.13. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ASML’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.08 EPS.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.80.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $670.91 on Monday. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $275.96 and a fifty-two week high of $671.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $593.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,557,000 after acquiring an additional 985,753 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,556,000 after acquiring an additional 380,581 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,258,000 after buying an additional 206,103 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,532,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,304,856,000 after buying an additional 117,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.