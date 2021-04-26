Research Analysts Offer Predictions for First Financial Bankshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $48.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $39.15. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.96.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 55,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 253,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 106,308 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 20,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

