Research Analysts Offer Predictions for InterRent REIT’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter.

Get InterRent REIT alerts:

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$41.86 million for the quarter.

InterRent REIT has a one year low of C$7.31 and a one year high of C$10.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. This is a positive change from InterRent REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

InterRent REIT Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.