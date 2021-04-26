Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Landstar System, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Landstar System in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.33.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $171.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $99.02 and a fifty-two week high of $179.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.