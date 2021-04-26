Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Rogers Communications’ Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.73 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

