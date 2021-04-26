Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Superior Plus Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a report released on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

SPB has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$16.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.86.

TSE:SPB opened at C$14.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$8.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.03. The stock has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 34.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.90.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$703.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$770.50 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.62%.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$200,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$402,965.25. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$29,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at C$376,339.75.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

