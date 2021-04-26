Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 26th (ABR, ACRE, ADS, ALKS, BHVN, CCI, CE, COTY, CP, DAI)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 26th:

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.50 to $18.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $13.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €290.00 ($341.18) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $28.00 to $29.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $103.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $176.00 to $210.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $168.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $9.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $368.00 to $405.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €103.00 ($121.18) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $170.00 to $185.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $12.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $222.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $137.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $212.00 to $300.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $134.00 to $155.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $119.00 to $116.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €8.80 ($10.35) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $11.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $239.00 to $252.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

