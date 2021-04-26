Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 26th (DAI, DG, HNR1, ISP, LHN, ROG, SAP, UCG)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 26th:

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €92.00 ($108.24) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €115.00 ($135.29) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €102.00 ($120.00) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) was given a €18.00 ($21.18) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €132.30 ($155.65) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.80 ($3.29) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) was given a CHF 68 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) was given a CHF 58.40 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) was given a CHF 70 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 310 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €121.00 ($142.35) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €9.00 ($10.59) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

