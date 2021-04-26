Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Lazard (LAZ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lazard (NYSE: LAZ) recently:

4/19/2021 – Lazard had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Lazard was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Lazard had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Lazard was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LAZ opened at $46.45 on Monday. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average of $40.87.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lazard by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lazard by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

