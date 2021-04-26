Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Mattel (MAT)

Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/26/2021 – Mattel had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $30.00.

4/23/2021 – Mattel had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $23.00 to $28.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Mattel had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $21.00 to $23.00.

4/21/2021 – Mattel was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

4/13/2021 – Mattel had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.50 to $22.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Mattel had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/25/2021 – Mattel was upgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.59. The company had a trading volume of 192,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,471. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,159.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Mattel’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mattel by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Mattel by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

