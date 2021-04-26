Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI):

4/21/2021 – Omega Healthcare Investors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

4/15/2021 – Omega Healthcare Investors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

4/14/2021 – Omega Healthcare Investors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

4/8/2021 – Omega Healthcare Investors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

4/7/2021 – Omega Healthcare Investors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

4/5/2021 – Omega Healthcare Investors was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $38.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.69. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $39.24.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors Inc alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. Analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 87.30%.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,695 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 303,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $535,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,021.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.