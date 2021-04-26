Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for The Clorox (CLX)

The Clorox (NYSE: CLX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/22/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $196.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $196.00 to $195.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – The Clorox had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $183.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/18/2021 – The Clorox had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/16/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $196.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2021 – The Clorox had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $189.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/18/2021 – The Clorox was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $189.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $234.00.
- 2/25/2021 – The Clorox was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $233.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $188.54 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $176.73 and a one year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.
The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,868,000 after buying an additional 18,380 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,008,000 after buying an additional 40,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,500,000 after buying an additional 93,314 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 969,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,679,000 after buying an additional 70,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.
