Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for The Clorox (CLX)

The Clorox (NYSE: CLX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/22/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $196.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $196.00 to $195.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – The Clorox had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $183.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2021 – The Clorox had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $196.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – The Clorox had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $189.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – The Clorox was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $189.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $234.00.

2/25/2021 – The Clorox was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $233.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $188.54 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $176.73 and a one year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,868,000 after buying an additional 18,380 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,008,000 after buying an additional 40,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,500,000 after buying an additional 93,314 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 969,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,679,000 after buying an additional 70,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

