Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Crown (CCK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Crown (NYSE: CCK) in the last few weeks:

4/22/2021 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $129.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/21/2021 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/21/2021 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $123.00 to $134.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $136.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Crown is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:CCK opened at $109.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.81. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $111.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,323,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,798,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,601,000 after purchasing an additional 232,266 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crown by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,297,000 after acquiring an additional 707,418 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Crown by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,015,000 after acquiring an additional 470,928 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Crown by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,811,000 after acquiring an additional 797,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

