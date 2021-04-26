Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for HeidelbergCement (HDELY)

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS: HDELY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
4/22/2021 – HeidelbergCement was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. "
4/19/2021 – HeidelbergCement was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
4/16/2021 – HeidelbergCement was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
4/13/2021 – HeidelbergCement was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.
3/29/2021 – HeidelbergCement was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
3/24/2021 – HeidelbergCement was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/23/2021 – HeidelbergCement had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 3/23/2021 – HeidelbergCement had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 3/22/2021 – HeidelbergCement had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 3/19/2021 – HeidelbergCement had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 3/19/2021 – HeidelbergCement had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
3/10/2021 – HeidelbergCement was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
3/1/2021 – HeidelbergCement was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – HeidelbergCement had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 2/25/2021 – HeidelbergCement had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 2/25/2021 – HeidelbergCement had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.
HDELY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,605. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.48. HeidelbergCement AG has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.343 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. HeidelbergCement’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.09%.
