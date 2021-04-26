Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Nestlé (NSRGY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS: NSRGY) in the last few weeks:

4/23/2021 – Nestlé had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/23/2021 – Nestlé had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/23/2021 – Nestlé had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/23/2021 – Nestlé had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/23/2021 – Nestlé had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/17/2021 – Nestlé had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/9/2021 – Nestlé was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

3/2/2021 – Nestlé was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating.

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.90. 195,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,646. The firm has a market cap of $342.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $103.18 and a 1-year high of $122.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $3.0658 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s payout ratio is 58.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,182,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,290,000 after acquiring an additional 143,135 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 895,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 6.2% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 664,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,352,000 after buying an additional 38,528 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 438,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,894,000 after buying an additional 16,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 359,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,133,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

