Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vine Energy (VEI)

4/19/2021 – Vine Energy is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Vine Energy is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Vine Energy is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Vine Energy is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Vine Energy is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE VEI opened at $11.99 on Monday. Vine Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $14.53.

In other Vine Energy news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii bought 4,285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,990,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

