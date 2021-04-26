Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Waste Connections (WCN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) recently:

4/19/2021 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $132.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Waste Connections is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $132.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Waste Connections is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $118.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/25/2021 – Waste Connections had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $113.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

WCN traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.14. 925,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,085. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $118.79. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 148.90, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Waste Connections by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

