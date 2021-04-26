Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Waste Connections (WCN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) recently:
- 4/19/2021 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $132.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Waste Connections is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/12/2021 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $132.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – Waste Connections is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/29/2021 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $118.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 2/25/2021 – Waste Connections had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $113.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
WCN traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.14. 925,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,085. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $118.79. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 148.90, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Waste Connections by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
