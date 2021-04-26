Research Analysts Set Expectations for Choice Properties REIT’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:CHP)

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Choice Properties REIT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$321.86 million during the quarter.

Choice Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$11.59 and a twelve month high of C$14.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

About Choice Properties REIT

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

