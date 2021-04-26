Research Analysts Set Expectations for Entergy Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Entergy in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.42.

ETR stock opened at $106.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.30. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 74,246 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the third quarter valued at $359,000. Hartree Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 65,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

