Research Analysts Set Expectations for Equity Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Equity Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.25.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $30.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $442.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17. Equity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.48. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 42.38%.

In related news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $236,782.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,807 shares of company stock valued at $392,333. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 6.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 65.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

