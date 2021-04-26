Research Analysts Set Expectations for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Knight Equity raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $46.74 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.07.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,680.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at $503,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,600 shares of company stock worth $9,882,976 in the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

