Research Analysts Set Expectations for Triumph Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

TBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $91.65 on Monday. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,724,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

