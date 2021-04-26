Research Analysts Set Expectations for Umpqua Holdings Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Umpqua in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.84. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $18.49 on Monday. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $19.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,503,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,829,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 966,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 403,716 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

