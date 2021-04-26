Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 26th (ACBI, APNHY, BC, BEP, BEPC, CSPR, DFS, IKTSY, INDB, KEY)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, April 26th:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was upgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $125.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $94.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $53.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Wedbush currently has $10.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $120.00 price target on the stock.

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $94.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $165.00 target price on the stock.

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $128.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $112.00.

Technogym (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.