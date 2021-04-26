Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 26th (ACBI, APNHY, BC, BEP, BEPC, CSPR, DFS, IKTSY, INDB, KEY)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, April 26th:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was upgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $125.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $94.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $53.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Wedbush currently has $10.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $120.00 price target on the stock.

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $94.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $165.00 target price on the stock.

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $128.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $112.00.

Technogym (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating.

