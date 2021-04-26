Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/19/2021 – Bank of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bank of America's shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s first-quarter 2021 results reflected solid capital markets performance, big reserve release and adverse impact of muted loan demand. Opening of new branches, enhanced digital offerings, strategic buyouts and efforts to manage expenses will aid profitability in the quarters ahead. Low interest rates and no near-term chance of change in the same are expected to keep hurting the bank’s margins and interest income. Also, faltering loan demand poses a concern. However, a strong balance sheet and liquidity position are expected to continue aiding its financials. Further, the company will keep enhancing shareholder value through sustained capital deployments.”

4/16/2021 – Bank of America had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Bank of America had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Bank of America had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Bank of America had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $33.00 to $41.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Bank of America had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Bank of America had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Bank of America had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Bank of America had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Bank of America had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,605,246. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $40.38. The firm has a market cap of $341.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

