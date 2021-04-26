Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/20/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $22.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

3/10/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/4/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

NYSE:TRQ traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.98. 16,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd alerts:

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $902,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,364,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.