Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for First Republic Bank (FRC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC):

4/26/2021 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – First Republic Bank had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $157.00 to $163.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $163.00 to $174.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $157.00 to $163.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – First Republic Bank had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $163.00 to $174.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $163.00 to $174.00.

4/7/2021 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $148.00 to $157.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $166.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $166.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE FRC opened at $179.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $92.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,499,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,689,586,000 after buying an additional 54,346 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,220,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,089,000 after acquiring an additional 70,628 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,751,000 after acquiring an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,884,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,866,000 after acquiring an additional 56,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,412,000 after acquiring an additional 360,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.