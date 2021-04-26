Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) recently:

4/23/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

4/13/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

3/30/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/24/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/22/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $36.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.95 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.74. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 1,500.00%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 284.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,722 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 23,468 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 312,730 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 613.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,565 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 680,424 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $22,405,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $770,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

