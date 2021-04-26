Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/25/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.
- 4/23/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/23/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $224.00 to $250.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/23/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $230.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $240.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $218.00 to $224.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/22/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $218.00 to $224.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $238.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $222.00.
- 3/10/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $238.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $222.00.
- 3/9/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $257.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.62. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.00 and a 12-month high of $259.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
