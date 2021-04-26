Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/25/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

4/23/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $224.00 to $250.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $230.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $240.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $240.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $218.00 to $224.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $218.00 to $224.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $238.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $222.00.

3/10/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $238.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $222.00.

3/9/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $257.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.62. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.00 and a 12-month high of $259.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

