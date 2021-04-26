Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Starwood Property Trust (STWD)

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/26/2021 – Starwood Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2021 – Starwood Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/16/2021 – Starwood Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Starwood Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/9/2021 – Starwood Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Starwood Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/3/2021 – Starwood Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Starwood Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.50 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Starwood Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.50 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Starwood Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Starwood Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Starwood Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

STWD traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.38. 39,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.99.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STWD. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 34,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 43.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

