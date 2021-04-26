Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL):

4/26/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $331.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $329.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Estee Lauder Companies has outperformed the industry in the past year. The company is undertaking robust cost-control measures amid the coronavirus outbreak. Such efforts drove its operating income margin in second-quarter fiscal 2021. Also, the company’s Skin Care business is growing steadily. This along with solid online growth bodes well, especially amid the pandemic. Notably, the company’s sales and earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year in the quarter. However, soft store traffic due to the pandemic-led social distancing has been a concern. On its last earnings call, management said that some retail stores were temporarily closed owing to the resurgence of coronavirus cases. Also, international travel restrictions has been negatively impacting consumer traffic in most travel retail locations.”

4/22/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $299.00 to $336.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $355.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $300.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $331.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $299.00 to $336.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $300.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $320.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $320.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $290.00.

3/24/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $290.00.

3/2/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $320.00 to $348.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $307.00 to $316.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $312.00 to $331.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of EL stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $315.91. The company had a trading volume of 15,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.63. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $316.29. The firm has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a PE ratio of 192.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total value of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

