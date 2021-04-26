Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for United Airlines (UAL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL):

4/22/2021 – United Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – United Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $58.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – United Airlines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

4/16/2021 – United Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $62.00.

4/14/2021 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $58.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – United Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

4/6/2021 – United Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

3/30/2021 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $54.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – United Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

United Airlines stock opened at $53.11 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.57) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

