Reserve Rights Price Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Reserve Rights coin can now be bought for about $0.0823 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $178.05 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00064766 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00019668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00060915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.74 or 0.00744790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00094065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,103.88 or 0.07627299 BTC.

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

Reserve Rights (RSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

