Restaurant Brands International (QSR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

4/19/2021 – Restaurant Brands International is now covered by analysts at Northcoast Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $71.00.

3/17/2021 – Restaurant Brands International had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $63.00.

3/11/2021 – Restaurant Brands International was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $63.00.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $66.37. 46,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,401. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $45.89 and a one year high of $68.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average is $60.86.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $3,967,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,960.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,635,305.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,028.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $482,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,884,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

