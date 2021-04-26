Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 28,814 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,814 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Janus Henderson Group worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 733,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,831,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.49.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $33.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

