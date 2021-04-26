Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 61,142 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 208.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,142 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of SL Green Realty worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 300.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 8.4% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 17.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.45.

SLG stock opened at $71.25 on Monday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $77.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.23%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

