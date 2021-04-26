Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $318.64 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $326.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.90 and a 200 day moving average of $282.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $648.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $359.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.41.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $748,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,966,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $231,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $26,647,723. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

