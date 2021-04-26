Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 51,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:J opened at $137.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $137.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.74.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.85.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

