Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,520 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Amcor by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.49.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

