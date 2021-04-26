Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 119,133 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Kemper worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Kemper by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Kemper by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kemper by 267.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 85,338 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in Kemper by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 61,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $83.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.02 and a 200 day moving average of $75.09. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $54.41 and a 12 month high of $85.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.78%.

In other Kemper news, Director David P. Storch purchased 2,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,922.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

