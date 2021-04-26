Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,324 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,897 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,891,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,286,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,208,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGM. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Argus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.81.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $41.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $42.74.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.30%.

In other news, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.