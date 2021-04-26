Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.04 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $132,978,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,031,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 7,181.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after buying an additional 354,185 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 382,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,295,000 after buying an additional 110,972 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gartner by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,065,000 after buying an additional 101,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $199.42 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.57 and a 12-month high of $200.37. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.79, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.95.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at $228,056,102.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

