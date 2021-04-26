Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.17 Million Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 274,789 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Valvoline worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 97,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 146,008 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVV stock opened at $28.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.75. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VVV shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

