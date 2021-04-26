Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.66 Million Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 306.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,838 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Vontier worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNT stock opened at $31.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.22. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

