Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.68 Million Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,012 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The AES were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701,749 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The AES by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,674,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,852,000 after purchasing an additional 35,748 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The AES by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,348,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,701,000 after buying an additional 453,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,927,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,790,000 after purchasing an additional 258,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,846,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,889,000 after purchasing an additional 250,967 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Shares of AES opened at $28.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.42, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

